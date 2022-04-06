Netflix announced Wednesday that they have greenlit the scripted comedy Unstable. Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe will star.

The Lowes co-created the show and will executive produce with Victor Fresco . Netflix says Unstable was inspired by the Lowes' social media relationship, in which John Owen publicly trolls Rob.

Set in a biotech research company, John Owen plays the introvert son who must go to work for his father (Rob Lowe). The father is described as successful but "wildly eccentric."

John Owen previously appeared on Rob's Fox comedy The Grinder and the Netflix movie Holiday in the Wild. John Owen has also served as a story editor on Rob's 911: Lone Star.

Rob's series television career began in earnest on The West Wing. After roles on dramas Brothers & Sisters and Dr. Vegas, Rob Lowe joined the cast of the comedy Parks and Recreation in 2010.

Fresco recently created the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet. He got his start writing for classic sitcoms like ALF, Evening Shade and Mad About You.