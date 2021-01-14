Riz Ahmed is opening up about his "super intimate" wedding.

The 38-year-old actor discussed his "secret" wedding to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Ahmed said he didn't purposely keep his wedding secret but was unsure how much to share online.

"It's a weird one, isn't it? I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a secret? But I never know how much is oversharing," he said.

Ahmed said he married Mirza at a small gathering in their backyard.

"It was kind of interesting doing it with COVID and everything going on," said. "Obviously kept it super intimate and socially-distanced. There was just, like, hardly anyone there -- we did it in the backyard, which was nice in a lot of ways."

"I think the nicest thing about it was you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you pinching your cheeks," he added. "No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big."

Ahmed shared Mirza's name after previously declining to during an interview on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast. Ahmed said he first met Mirza "randomly" in New York while he was prepping for his role in Sound of Metal.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write," he said. "We struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line."

In Sound of Metal, Ahmed plays Ruben, a drummer in a metal band who begins losing his hearing. The movie co-stars Olivia Cooke and Paul Raci and premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December.

Ahmed is also known for the films Jason Bourne and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the HBO miniseries The Night Of.