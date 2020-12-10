The CW is giving a glimpse of Riverdale Season 5.

The preview shows Veronica (Mendes) learn about Archie (Apa) and Betty's (Reinhart) kiss in Season 4.

"Something happened between Betty and Archie," a tearful Veronica says.

The trailer teases plenty of other drama to come as Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead (Sprouse) prepare for prom and high school graduation and contend with a mysterious person sending disturbing video tapes to people in town.

Season 4 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 5 will open with three episodes that were meant to end Season 4 before making a seven-year time jump that takes the characters into adulthood.

Reinhart said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August that she's "psyched" for the time jump.

"We're not gonna be teenagers anymore," she said. "I'm psyched about it. I'm really psyched about it. I think it will be nice to play an adult."

Riverdale Season 5 premieres Jan. 20 on The CW.