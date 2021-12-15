The stars of Riverdale are celebrating the show's 100th episode.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart marked the milestone Tuesday by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and other posts on social media.

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, posted a slideshow of photos, including a cast photo from the 100th episode celebration.

"never imagined i'd be lucky enough to book such a life-changing project right out of college, and i especially never imagined i'd be lucky enough to achieve a 100-episode milestone on that project," Mendes captioned the post. "i will never take the success of this show for granted."

Sprouse, who portrays Jughead Jones, shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories.

Cole Sprouse shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the 100th episode of "Riverdale." Photo by colesprouse/Instagram Stories

"In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across 6 seasons," he wrote. "Been a long run, thanks for sticking through. Happy 100."

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, tweeted Tuesday evening.

"This episode is so special enjoy #Riverdale100," she wrote.

Riverdale is based on Archie Comics characters. The series follows a group of friends living in the small town of Riverdale, who get entangled in dark mysteries in their seemingly perfect town.

KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Mi¤dchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook co-star.

Riverdale is in its sixth season on The CW.