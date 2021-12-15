Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, posted a slideshow of photos, including a cast photo from the 100th episode celebration.
"never imagined i'd be lucky enough to book such a life-changing project right out of college, and i especially never imagined i'd be lucky enough to achieve a 100-episode milestone on that project," Mendes captioned the post. "i will never take the success of this show for granted."
Sprouse, who portrays Jughead Jones, shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories.
Cole Sprouse shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the 100th episode of "Riverdale." Photo by colesprouse/Instagram Stories
"In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across 6 seasons," he wrote. "Been a long run, thanks for sticking through. Happy 100."
Cole Sprouse shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the 100th episode of "Riverdale." Photo by colesprouse/Instagram Stories
Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, tweeted Tuesday evening.
"This episode is so special enjoy #Riverdale100," she wrote.
Riverdale is based on Archie Comics characters. The series follows a group of friends living in the small town of Riverdale, who get entangled in dark mysteries in their seemingly perfect town.
