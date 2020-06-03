Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is publicly coming out as bisexual for the first time.

The 23-year-old actress posted about her sexuality Wednesday on Instagram Stories while promoting a Black Lives Matter protest.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join," she wrote.

Reinhart shared the news alongside a poster for an LGBTQ-led Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on "Riverdale," posted about her sexuality while promoting a Black Lives Matter protest. Photo by lilireinhart/Instagram Stories

Reinhart most recently dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse . Sprouse shut down rumors in April that he cheated on Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slanders from people online claiming to be my fans," the actor said on Instagram Stories. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending them death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

Sprouse said he expected public scrutiny of his relationship but won't tolerate recent behavior from fans.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle," he said.

Reinhart and Sprouse play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed in May that the CW series will have a significant time jump in Season 5.