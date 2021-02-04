The CW is teasing the upcoming time jump in Riverdale Season 5.

The network shared a moving poster for the season Thursday featuring older versions of the show's characters.

The poster shows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and other characters, along with Pop's Diner.

"7 years later," the caption reads.

Riverdale will make a 7-year time jump in next week's episode, taking the characters from high school graduation into adulthood. A promo for the episode shows Archie as a soldier, Jughead as a published writer, Veronica as a new wife and Betty as an FBI agent.

Apa called the time jump "really refreshing" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January.

"Coming back to the season, that was something that I didn't realize it'd be nice to be able to play, to add that certain level of maturity to the character that wasn't necessarily there before," the actor said.

"Although we are still in Riverdale and we are still tied to the school in certain ways, in the time jump I feel like we had to refresh our audience with a new theme, which is the fact that we're all a lot older," he added.

Reinhart said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January that she and several other Riverdale stars were initially turned down for their roles on the show.

The CW renewed Riverdale for a sixth season Wednesday.