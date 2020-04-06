Rita Wilson is set to host CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The special will honor Rogers who died March 20 at the age of 81 and serve as benefit concert for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits those in the music industry affected by the virus.

Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Randy Houser, Vince Gill and more will be delivering virtual performances and interviews.

The tribute will also include archival photos, interviews and performances from Rogers himself.

Viewers can donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund by texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the broadcast.

Kenny Rogers introduced so many to country music. His songs crossed over into many genres. I'll never forget the evocative angst in Kenny's voice on 'Ruby,' the unmistakable hooks and his unique, authentic ability to tell a story in 'The Gambler,' and of course, the perfection of his duet with Dolly Parton , 'Islands in the Stream.' Kenny's impact has been indelible," Wilson said in a statement.

"It's an honor to be hosting CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers and to share in an evening of Kenny's songs with so many iconic artists," she continued.

Wilson recovered from COVID-19 in March, along with her husband Tom Hanks.