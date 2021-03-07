Actress and singer Rita Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to mark nearly a year since she and her Oscar-winning husband, Tom Hanks, battled the coronavirus.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," Wilson captioned a photo of her and her spouse, who are both 64.

"I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus," she continued. "I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine. I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing, even with women from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new song Hello World. #hellowworldmovement Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too."

Hanks announced on March 11, 2020, that he and his wife were in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic when they tested positive for the disease.

Hanks resumed work on the film in Australia in September. It is set for a 2022 release.