Singer-actress Rita Ora has joined the ensemble of the as-yet-untitled Beauty and the Beast prequel series at Disney+

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that Ora will star as "a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom."

She joins previously announced cast members Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin.

"Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before Beast and Belle's epic romance, the prequel series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy and adventure," a synopsis said.

"While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets."

Gad and Evans played the Gaston and LeFou in the 2017 live-action movie musical version of Beauty and the Beast.

"Wait until you see @RitaOra slay this chapter in the #BeautyAndTheBeastPrequelSeries," Gad tweeted Monday.