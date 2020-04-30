Rishi Kapoor, a Bollywood star and member of the Kapoor family, which includes multiple film stars, has died at the age of 67.

A family representative confirmed Rishi Kapoor's death in a statement to CNN. The veteran actor died Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai, India, following a two-year battle with leukemia.

"The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement said.

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the statement continued.

Rishi Kapoor made his film debut in his father Raj Kapoor's movie Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He then starred in 1973 hit Bobby which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, India's version of the Oscars.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actress wife Neetu Singh and two children. His son Ranbir Kapoor is also a Bollywood star.

Politicians and film stars, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra, expressed their condolences on social media.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi said on Twitter.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have know you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir," Chopra said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor and Singh.