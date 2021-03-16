Ringo Starr discussed Peter Jackson's upcoming Beatles documentary Get Back and how it will show the band getting along in their final days while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The famed drummer, on Monday, said he disliked the band's Let It Be film from 1970 that was built around the Beatles having issues with each other.

Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back is being put together using 56 hours of unseen footage to showcase the group recording songs for their final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The footage comes from the same video shot for the original Let It Be film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

"I always moaned the original documentary was very narrow," Starr said on Monday.

"There was no joy in it and I was there. We were laughing, we were the lads. We would do this. And there was a little bit of tension, no one can take that away. But you know, to use that moment and not use these 56 hours of unused film," Starr continued.

Colbert, who has seen some of the film, mentioned how much fun the Beatles were having together in the studio and mentioned how brothers will still sometimes fight.

"That's what we keep saying," Starr said in response.

Starr was also asked how often does he think about his fellow Beatles bandmates outside of interviews.

"Quite a bit. Not every moment of my life of course," Starr said, before mentioning how it's been 20 years since George Harrison 's death and 40 years since John Lennon 's death.

Starr additionally discussed his use of the term "peace and love."

"I use it any way I can because I truly believe in peace and love," he said.

Starr is releasing on Friday a new album titled Zoom In and a book about his 30-year tenure with his group, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band.