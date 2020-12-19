Ringo Starr has released a music video for "Here's to the Nights," his new song about peace, love and friendship.

"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," Starr said in a news release on Friday.

"This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here's to the nights we won't remember and the friends we won't forget -- and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."

The song will appear on Starr's forthcoming EP, Zoom In, which he recorded at his home studio between April and October.

Starr is a nine-time Grammy winner who has released 20 solo studio albums and authored seven books.