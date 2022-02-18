Beatles icon Ringo Starr recalled how he created his song "Octopus' Garden" while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Starr described on Thursday how he went to Sardinia and borrowed Peter Sellers ' boat along with his ex-wife Maureen Cox and their two young children. Starr said his nanny handed him his young son Jason after an octopus had wrapped itself around her leg.

"I would have thrown that kid a mile," Starr joked before recalling how he had lunch on Sellers' boat where he was served octopus.

Starr said he got high and spoke with the boat's captain after the captain realized that he didn't want to eat the octopus.

"He said, 'You know what octopus do? They find on the ocean bed pretty rocks and tins actually that had been thrown from other boats and they put like a garden around them,'" Starr recalled.

"Well, when you're stoned that's the best idea I've ever heard in my life," he continued before mentioning that he started working on the song there on the boat.

"Octopus' Garden" appears on Beatles album Abbey Road.

Starr has released a new book featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles titled Lifted, that is available exclusively through Julien's Auctions.