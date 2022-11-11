Rihanna is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old singer and actress released the song "Born Again" on Friday.

"Born Again" is Rihanna's second single for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened in theaters Friday.

"I'd give my heart to this place / I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I'd relive this just to see your face again / I know that you'd do the same, born again," she sings.

Rihanna previously released the song "Lift Me Up" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Lift Me Up" is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman , who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Boseman died at age 43 in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Ngong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February 2023.