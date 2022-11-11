The 34-year-old singer and actress released the song "Born Again" on Friday.
"Born Again" is Rihanna's second single for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened in theaters Friday.
"I'd give my heart to this place / I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I'd relive this just to see your face again / I know that you'd do the same, born again," she sings.
Rihanna previously released the song "Lift Me Up" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
"Lift Me Up" is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Boseman died at age 43 in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.