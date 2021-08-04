Rihanna has officially become a billionaire, according to a new profile on the singer and entrepreneur by Forbes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old is worth $1.7 billion, Forbes reported on Wednesday, noting Rihanna 's fortune comes primarily from her Fenty Beauty makeup line that she has a 50% stake in.

Rihanna's other earnings come from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Fenty Skin line and career as a singer and actress.

Rihanna is now considered the wealthiest female musician in the world and is the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey.

The hitmaker landed a deal with French luxury group LVMH in April 2016 to launch Fenty Beauty, with the makeup line releasing in 2017. LVMH also partners with Rihanna on Fenty Skin.

Rihanna and LVMH previously had a Fenty fashion brand that was put on hold in February.

She first launched her Fenty x Puma clothing line in 2016 and announced her clothing partnernship with LVMH in May 2019. Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and is the first woman of color to head an LVMH maison.

Rihanna last released the album Anti in 2016. She teased releasing new music in February 2020 and last appeared on PartyNextDoor's "Believe It" in March 2020.