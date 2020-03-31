Rihanna says she's creating her new album without the restrictions of specific "rules" or a certain "format."

The 32-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer discussed the highly-anticipated album, nicknamed R9, in the May issue of British Vogue.

Rihanna has yet to announce a release date for R9, her ninth studio album and her first album since Anti, released in January 2016.

"I can't say when I'm going to drop," she told the magazine. "But I am very aggressively working on music."

Rihanna said the album features music she likes, rather than songs that fit a certain theme.

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she said. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

The singer confirmed R9 will be a reggae album but said it is not limited to just one genre.

"I feel like I have no boundaries," she said. "I've done everything -- I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre -- now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."

For the May issue, Rihanna shot two covers that show her wearing a durag. The singer is the first person to appear on a British Vogue cover while wearing the type of scarf.

Rihanna is featured on PartyNextDoor's new single, "Believe It," released this week. The song is the first to feature Rihanna since the N.E.R.D. song "Lemon," released in 2017.

Rihanna returned to the studio in February with The Neptunes, a production duo composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. She teased fans about her new album in December with a gif of a headbanging puppy on Instagram.

"update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned the post.

In addition to her music, Rihanna partnered with LVMH in May to relaunch her clothing label, Fenty, as a luxury fashion brand. Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to head an LVMH maison.