Rihanna celebrated on her Instagram Story the 15th anniversary of her first single, "Pon de Replay."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today! Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay," the singer said on Sunday, thanking fans for #15YearsOfRihanna.

"Pon de Replay is where it all began...15 years later and I'm here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that!" she continued before further thanking fans.

"Pon de Replay," released in 2005, appeared on Rihanna's debut album titled Music of the Sun. The singer last released Anti in 2016.

Rihanna confirmed in March that she is working on a new album without the restrictions of rules or format.