20th Century Studios announced it was developing a new Alien movie on Friday. Ridley Scott, director of the original, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant will produce for director Fede Alvarez.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news. Variety confirmed as well.

FX is also developing a television series based on Alien. Noah Hawley is creating the series, which FX said would be a prequel to the original film.

20th Century Studios would not reveal the angle of the new film, but sources told THR it is not connected to the previous movies. Division president Steve Asbell told THR Alvarez's story has "a bunch of characters you haven't seen before."

Sigourney Weaver starred in four Alien films and Michael Fassbender in Prometheus and Covenant.

The film is expected to be a Hulu exclusive, as the FX series would also stream on Hulu. Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019 and is premiering 20th Century Studio titles like Deep Water and the Predator sequel Prey on the streaming service.

Alvarez made his feature directing debut with the 2013 remake Evil Dead. He followed it up with Don't Breathe, for which he produced a sequel, and The Girl in the Spider's Web.