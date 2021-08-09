Ridley Scott is set to be honored at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival with the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

The award is given to those who have made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry.

Scott, known for films such as Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, The Martian and more, will receive the award on Sept. 10 before the out of competition screening of his new film The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

The Venice Film Festival runs from Sept. 1 to 11.

"His personal approach to genre films, which successfully reconciles the requirements of entertainment, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics, is the most distinctive element of Ridley Scott's filmmaking," director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera said in a statement.

"Throughout his amazing and prolific career, which counts just short of thirty films completed with astonishing frequency, Scott has demonstrated his ability to navigate the most disparate genres with ease, injecting new lifeblood into each one of them," Barbera continued.

Scott is also the director behind House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 24. The film is based on the Sara Gay Forden book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.