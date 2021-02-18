Travel series Ride with Norman Reedus and post-apocalyptic horror drama Fear the Walking Dead will return on AMC in the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC announced premiere dates for the shows and other series in a press release Thursday.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 5 will premiere March 7 at midnight EST on ABC and AMC+. The series follows The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus as he travels by motorcycle.

AMC+ subscribers will have early access to the season beginning Feb. 28.

Gangs of London, a crime drama starring Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley and Valene Kane, will premiere April 4 at 10 p.m. EST on AMC. The series previously premiered on AMC+ in October, and has been renewed for a second season.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Part 2 will premiere April 11 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. The show is a spinoff of the AMC series The Walking Dead.

In Season 6B, Morgan (Lennie James) becomes bolder as he attempts to free the remaining members of the group, while Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces within and without.

"The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed," an official synopsis reads.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

AMC+ subscribers will have early weekly access beginning April 8.

The Secrets She Keeps, starring Jessica De Gouw and Laura Carmichael, will premiere April 19 at 10 p.m. EST on AMC. The series previously premiered on Sundance Now.

The Secrets She Keeps is based on the Michael Robotham novel of the same name. The story follows Meghan (De Gouw) and Agatha (Carmichael), two women whose worlds collide after a chance encounter.

In addition, AMC ordered the new crime drama Ragdoll from the producers of Killing Eve. The network also added William Hurt, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll and Lara Pulver to the voice cast of Pantheon, its upcoming first original animated series.