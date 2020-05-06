Ricky Gervais announced Wednesday that he has signed on to write, produce and star in a third season of his Netflix dramedy After Life.

"Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault," Gervais tweeted to his fans.

Season 2 of the show about a small-town journalist coping with the death of his wife debuted last month.

The Hollywood Reporter said the renewal is part of a new deal Gervais struck with the streaming service under which he will create other shows and headline stand-up specials.

"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I've grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Gervais said in a statement.