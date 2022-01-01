Netflix released a hilarious and heartbreaking trailer for the third and final season of Ricky Gervais' beloved British dramedy, After Life, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute preview, which achieved more than 500,000 views in the first two hours it was streaming online, shows Gervais as Tony, a small-town newspaper man who heads out on a road trip to spread the ashes of his deceased father, as he still grieves for his wife, who died of cancer.

Tony is seen throwing his dad's cremains in the face of a bartender who gives him a hard time, but he also contemplates the importance of being kind to people and seems to regret arguing with his late spouse about the existence of God.

"I think she wanted to believe in Heaven and angels and stuff. I hope she wasn't scared," the atheist tearfully tells his friend, Anne, (played by Penelope Wilton.)

"There are angels. They don't have wings or live in clouds," Anne assures him. "They wear nurses' uniforms and work hard to pay the rent on their houses. If you want to be an angel, you have got to do it while you're alive. Be good. Do good things."

Season 3 will debut on the streaming service Jan. 14.