Ricki Lake is a married woman.

The 53-year-old actress and television personality married Ross Burningham at a seaside wedding Sunday.

Lake shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding. One picture shows Lake and Burningham exchanging vows at sunset.

"We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!" Lake captioned the post.

Lake posted another photo of herself and Burningham sharing a happy moment.

"The happiest of days! 1/2/22 #gratitude #love #abundance #family," she wrote.

Lake confirmed her relationship with Burningham in December 2020. The couple got engaged in February 2021.

"This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one," Lake said on Instagram at the time.

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman and Christian Evans. She has two sons, Milo and Owen, with Sussman.