Actress and filmmaker Ricki Lake has announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Ross Burningham.

"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged!" Lake, 52, captioned Saturday's photo of her with her beau.

"This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

People.com said Lake and Burningham have been dating for more than a year.

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," Lake told the magazine.

"Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004. They have two adult sons together.

She was also married to Christian Evans 2012-15.

Lake is known for her roles in the films Cry Baby, Hairspray and Serial Mom.

She also hosted the Ricki Lake talk show from 1993 to 2004, and helmed the documentary The Business of Being Born.