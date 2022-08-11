Adult Swim is giving a glimpse of Rick and Morty Season 6.

Adult Swim, the nighttime programming block of Cartoon Network, shared a trailer for the new season Thursday.

Rick and Morty follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith on their interdimensional adventures.

The preview shows Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family take on "a small group of alien terrorists."

"Just do a Die Hard," Rick advises his granddaughter Summer. "Sneak around. Use air vents. You've never seen Die Hard?"

"I'm 17! No, I've never seen Die Hard," Summer responds.

Rick and Morty is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The series features the voices of Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and Kari Wahlgren.

Season 6 premieres Sept. 4 on Adult Swim.