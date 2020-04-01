The second half of Rick and Morty Season 4 will begin May 3, Adult Swim announced Wednesday.

The second half will include five new episodes starting on May 3 at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 began in November, also with five episodes.

Adult Swim released a poster and a teaser trailer for the new batch of episodes featuring the titular duo going on more comedic adventures across the universe.

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic yet genius scientist as he travels through time and space using portals and a spaceship alongside his timid grandson.

Show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland previously announced in May 2018 after Season 3 had aired, that 70 episodes of the series had been ordered.