Season 6 of the animated comedy, Rick and Morty, is slated to premiere on Sept. 4.

"It's hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon," Michael Ouweleen -- president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun -- so keep your eyes peeled."

The show follows "sociopathic genius scientist" Rick Sanchez who drags his daughter Beth, grandson Morty and granddaughter Summer on dangerous adventures across the universe.

The voice cast includes Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer.