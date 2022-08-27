Former exercise guru, author, teacher and TV personality Richard Simmons, who has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, is thanking his fans for their support after a documentary about him premiered online this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons' representative told E! News Friday that the 74-year-old star "is so gratified by the outpouring of love and good wishes from his fans."

"He wants them to know he is doing well and sends all his best wishes back to them."

A message posted on Simmons' Facebook page Wednesday said: "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard."

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons is now available on FOX and Hulu. It premiered Monday.

The film chronicles the Sweatin' to the Oldies icon's life and career, as well as his absence from public life since 2014, reportedly due to painful issues with his foot and knees.