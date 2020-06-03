Richard Schiff said on Twitter that he and his former The West Wing cast-mates are planning a reunion and script reading.

Asked on the social media platform if his new show The Good Doctor is "anti-racist" and supports the Black Lives Matter organization, Schiff replied: "To answer you simply, you have to be the judge of that. Is the show diverse? Yes. Does it hire fairly and with diversity? Yes. As far as I know. Does it depict the kind of justice you want to see? I don't know. I don't watch."

Another Twitter follower suggested he and his co-stars follow the example the cast of Brooklyn Nine Nine set by donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The group aids people arrested while protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, which was allegedly caused by a Minneapolis police officer.

"I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference," Schiff tweeted.