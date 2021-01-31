Actor Richard Kind announced on Twitter Sunday that he was vaccinated for the coronavirus when he volunteered to work for a day at a clinic in Arizona.

"Just in case it makes a difference, I got vaccinated. Drove to Arizona and worked an 8 hour shift as a volunteer. So I earned it. Get the vaccine!!! I believe in science and smart people," Kind tweeted.

Kind, 64, is best known for his roles in the sitcoms Mad About You, Spin City and Red Oaks and the Batman prequel drama, Gotham.

He is also a popular Disney Pixar voice actor who has been heard in the animated movies, Inside Out, Toy Story 3, Cars and A Bug's Life.

Last week, comedian and author Steve Martin, 75, said on Twitter he got the vaccination by making an appointment online at the government website, then waiting "in line" at the Javits Center in New York City.