Comedian and The IT Crowd alum Richard Ayoade is set to host this year's Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, the BBC announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead," Ayoade joked in a statement Friday.

The prize presentation was originally scheduled for the spring, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now take place on July 31. Nominations are to be announced Friday.

"In accordance with current restrictions, the awards ceremony will take place as a closed studio, socially distanced show, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually," a press release said.