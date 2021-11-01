Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Whitney Rose and Heather Gay initially didn't realize they were cousins.

Rose appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she explained how she and Gay learned they are related.

Rose was asked if she and Gay were close growing up.

"No, so Heather and I actually -- this is so Utah -- didn't find out we were cousins until we were friends," Rose said.

"It was when her father died, we did our genealogy and are directly related," she added.

Gay previously tweeted that "My great grandmother & Whit's great grandfather are siblings," making her and Rose third cousins.

Gay was at Rose's side at Rose's vow renewal ceremony to her husband, Justin, in 2019 in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

On WWHL, Rose also discussed her friendship with singer Rihanna. Rose said that she has been DMing Rihanna and shared her hopes that the singer will appear on the RHOSLC reunion.

"Yes, we're DMing, and she said that Heather and I are her all-time favorite duo," she said.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo. The series also stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Jen Shan and Jennie Nguyen.