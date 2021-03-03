Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Michael Darby, on Tuesday.

Darby shared the news in a video on Instagram Stories. The clip showed Darby holding her baby boy as she rested in her hospital bed.

"Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us," she said. "This is our sweet baby born today. He's absolutely incredible and amazing, and we're over-the-moon excited.

Darby and Michel Darby also have a 19-month-old son, Dean.

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving and it's crazy how much I miss my son right now even thought I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy," Darby said. "I just want us all to be together as a family and I know it'll happen soon."

"This journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better," she added.

Darby and Michael Darby married in May 2014 and welcomed Dean in July 2019. The couple announced in September that they were expecting their second child.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement," Darby said on Instagram.

Darby gave an update on her marriage on Watch What Happens Live the next month following Michael Darby's strip club scandal. Darby said she and her husband were "really making an effort to be together."

"We have made a lot of progress, honestly," she said. "Saying things that we never talked about before and being really open when we don't want to. It's not that easy for my husband."

Real Housewives of Potomac completed its fifth season on Bravo in December. The series co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo.