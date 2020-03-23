Bravo is unveiling The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 taglines.

The network shared the season's intro Monday featuring Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, Tinsley Mortimer and Luann de Lesseps

In her new tagline, Medley declares, "I'm not always right, but I'm never wrong." Morgan references her lifestyle brand, saying, "I'm no one's accessory; I'm the whole lifestyle brand."

Singer, who split from husband Mario Singer in 2014, voices her self-love.

"I don't need to find love. I love myself," she says.

McSweeney, who is joining the show following Bethenny Frankel 's departure, teases drama to come.

"I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a [expletive]," she says.

Mortimer voices her hope for a happy ending, saying, "Life isn't a fairytale, but I'm hoping mine is the exception." De Lesseps ends by referencing her cabaret show, "Raise the curtain, lower the lights. I'm taking center stage in my life."

Bravo previously released a Season 12 trailer featuring McSweeney, a fashion designer who founded the company Married to the Mob. The teaser previews drama to come, including a confrontation with Medley.

Season 12 premieres April 2.