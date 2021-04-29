Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin says she doesn't have a mortgage for her home.

The 44-year-old television personality responded on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to the shady comments her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider and her mom made about Aydin's house.

On WWHL, Aydin was asked for her reaction to seeing Goldschneider and her mom say that Aydin's house is "like the Taj Mahal but with a high mortgage and no furniture."

"I found it interesting because, actually, I don't have a mortgage. I paid for this property cash and we built it halfway. We paid with bank check and the rest was a construction loan to finish the build, so I actually don't have a mortgage. Check that, attorney."

Aydin then confirmed she got rid of the thrones in her house and recently bought a lot of new furniture.

"I got rid of a lot. I kept some ... it's my signature. But yes, we're updating," she said.

Aydin appeared on WWHL with her RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania. In another segment, Aydin discussed meeting Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer.

"You know, I have to say, I met Ramona the other night at a party and I thought she was gonna be ultra rude to me because of what everybody told me, and she was super nice. She asked for a picture and I was like, 'Of course,'" Aydin said.

"She was so nice," she added of Singer. "I actually told her, 'I thought you were going to be mean.' She was stunned for a second that I said this to her face and I'm like, 'Oh no, but I'm going to tell people that you're nice, because you're so nice.'"

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 11th season on Bravo. The series also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.