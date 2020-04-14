Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is mourning the death of her newborn son.

The 32-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday that McCoy Casey, her baby boy with husband Kyle Bosworth, died last week during birth. Keough and Bosworth already have a 4-year-old daughter, Decker Kate.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," Keough wrote.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," she said. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Keough and Bosworth donated their baby boy's organs in the hope that "others find new hope and profound healing." On Instagram, Keough shared her tribute for McCoy that doctors read in her son's honor.

"May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero," she wrote.

Keough had announced her pregnancy in October.

"I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason," she said on Instagram. "I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited."

Keough is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough. She appeared with her mom on the Bravo series from 2006 to 2009.