Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is pregnant again in the wake of her son's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keough, the daughter of former RHOC star Jeana Keough, is expecting a child with her husband, Kyle Bosworth, nearly one year after her newborn son's death.

Keough, 32, shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of her daughter, Decker Kate, 5, posing with three Easter baskets -- one for her, one for Keough's late son, McCoy Casey, and one for the unborn baby.

"For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief," Keough captioned the post.

"Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spend time in the hell that is watching your child die," she said.

Keough announced in April 2020 that McCoy died after experiencing shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during birth.

"This Easter is decidedly better," Keough said Sunday. "Despite that wretched Easter night, I can't ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope."

"It is said that the word 'Easter' is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring," she added. "And so it is for us."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Keough ended with a message to McCoy and her father, Matt Keough, who died just weeks after McCoy's death.

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You're a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He'll know what I mean," she said.

Jeana Keough was among those to congratulate Keough and Bosworth in the comments.

"Love you to the moon and back. Very excited for a new grandma by!" she wrote.

Keough appeared with her mom on RHOC from 2006 to 2009.