Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield says she's tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old television personality said in a video Tuesday on Instagram that she was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and is quarantining at home.

"I know I have been M.I.A.," Whitfield said. "I tested positive for COVID-19 and so I've kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half."

"I just want you guys to know that it is no joke," she said of the virus. "I'm feeling much better today. Thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and just reached out. If I have not reached back out then I will, I just have been out of it."

Whitfield said she will share her symptoms and answer questions in a followup post.

"Take care and be safe," she told her followers.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant voiced her support for Whitfield in the comments.

"Glad you're feeling better!" Bryant wrote.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen , Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin have also tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Cohen and Aydin have since recovered.

"I just want everybody to know, if you are diagnosed with this thing, take it one day at a time," Cohen said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April. "And it's not always pleasant but just take care, listen to your doctor, and take it one day at a time and try not to panic."

The United States has seen record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, averaging more than 62,000 new cases a day during the past week.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but has since recovered, urged people to wear masks during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying, "It's literally the least you can do."