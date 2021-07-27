Retta is set to host a new HGTV series titled Ugliest House in America, which will premiere in early 2022.

The series will seek out for the most hideous and unsightly homes with the ugliest residence receiving $150,000 for a renovation.

Retta will visit the homes located around the U.S., which have been nominated by their owners. The comedian and her team will then select the winner.

"I loooove a renovation 'before and after' so to have a front row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer. My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!" Retta said in a statement.

"Ugliest House in America is going to offer an exploration of America's homes like we've never seen before. This series will be eye-candy with a twist as we showcase 'home' in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country's oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes," Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of production and development at HGTV said in a statement.

Retta is best known for portraying Donna on Parks and Recreation. She also portrayed Ruby on Good Girls, which was canceled by NBC in June after four seasons.