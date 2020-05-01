Retta appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed how she is finding The West Wing to be misogynistic as she rewatches the series.

"The West Wing, it's good but there's a lot of misogyny in it. It's surprisingly a lot of misogyny," Retta said on Thursday, after noting that she is also rewatching The Good Wife which holds up better.

"It's weird. It's like a lot of like sly comments, which, you know, would've just rolled off people's back before," she continued.

The actress also described a stressful experience she had at the post office recently which involved her almost passing out due to holding her breath.

Retta was holding her breath as another woman approached her in line. The television star noted this was before it was common to wear a mask out in public due to COVID-19, so she held her breath as a way to protect herself.

"Just before I pass out, the darkness starts closing in on my eyes and so I leaned against a pole," Retta said.

"I was scared that either if I pass out, one, people are gonna try to help me and I don't want the corona, or they're not gonna help me and I'm gonna die," she continued.

Retta was able to get to her car and was then approached by a fan looking for an autograph.

