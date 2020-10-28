"Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing her father's church choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice," reads the synopsis for the film.
Franklin died at the age of 76 in August 2018.
MGM also announced that its planned Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander, has been delayed.
This work is in the public domain in that it was published in the United States between 1923 and 1977 and without a copyright notice. Unless its author has been dead for several years, it is copyrighted in jurisdictions that do not apply the rule of the shorter term for US works
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.