Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Resort to Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Christina Milian as Erica, an aspiring pop star.

The preview shows Erica take a gig at a Mauritius resort, only to realize she's been booked to sing at her ex-fiance Jason's (Jay Pharoah) wedding to his new love, Beverly. Erica reconnects with her ex but also forms a connection with Jason's brother Caleb (Sinqua Wells).

"In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding - or her own?" an official synopsis reads.

Resort to Love is written by Tabi McCartney and Dana Schmalenberg and directed by Steven Tsuchida. The film is produced by Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina and Jeremy Kipp Walker.

Netflix also shared a poster for the film with the tagline "Paradise is about to get complicated."

Milian previously starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling Inn Love. She will replace late actress Naya Rivera as Collette in the Step Up series, which will move to Starz for its third season.