Resident Evil Re: Verse, a multiplayer spinoff game featuring characters from across the Resident Evil franchise, has been delayed until 2022.

Re: Verse was originally set to released in April alongside Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the zombie series. The title was then moved to July before being delayed to next year.

"Resident Evil Re: Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the offcial Resident Evil Twitter account said in a statement.

Fans who purchased Resident Evil Village were given a download code to play Re: Verse when it releases. Capcom is suggesting that fans keep track of the code or add it to their account now.

Re: Verse is a competitive shooter that features cel-shaded graphics, a third-person view point and levels based on classic locations from Resident Evil including the Raccoon City Police Department.

Players will choose from a variety of series mainstays including Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, the Nemesis and more to battle each other.

Netflix recently released a new Resident Evil animated series featuring Kennedy and Claire Redfield titled Infinite Darkness.