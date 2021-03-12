Netflix is sharing more details about the new anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

On Thursday, the streaming service unveiled a poster and the voice cast for the upcoming animated series.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is based on Capcom's Resident Evil video game series, which was previously adapted as a live-action film series starring Milla Jovovich.

The poster for Infinite Darkness depicts familiar characters Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, along with zombies on the front lawn of the White House.

Stephanie Panisello and Nick Apostolides, who voiced Claire and Leon in the Resident Evil 2: Remake video game, will reprise the characters in the Netflix show.

"Even in darkness, a familiar voice can make all the difference," Netflix captioned the post on Twitter.

Infinite Darkness will see Claire and Leon reunite at the White House amid mysterious zombie outbreaks in two countries.

"In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix is also developing a live-action Resident Evil series that will feature dual timelines and center on sisters Jade and Billie Wesker.

In addition, a live-action reboot starring Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell is in the works at Constantin Film. Capcom will release Resident Evil Village, a new video game in the franchise, in May.