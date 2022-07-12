Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Resident Evil series.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the action horror series Tuesday.

In the new clip, titled "We Can't Drive," a soldier explains to Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) why they can't use vehicles. The soldier brings Jade up to a parapet, where lights reveal a horde of zombies below.

"We learn just how bad things are in a future run by the Umbrella Corporation," an official description reads.

Netflix released a clip Monday that shows Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), send his daughters, a young Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong), out of his lab at Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil is based on the Capcom video game franchise. The games were previously adapted as a film series starring Milla Jovovich and as the Netflix movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with Kaya Scodelario

The new series will follow Jade in two timelines: New Raccoon City in 2022 and London in 2036.

Resident Evil premieres Friday on Netflix.