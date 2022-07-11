Netflix released a clip from the new Resident Evil series. The show premieres Thursday on the streaming service.

In the clip, Albert Wesker ( Lance Reddick ) rushes young Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie Wesker (Siena Agudong) out of his lab. As an alarm sounds with red lights flashing, Albert touches his face to prepare for what's coming.

Resident Evil is set in 2036. It has been 14 years since a virus has turned Raccoon City, and the world at large, into infected zombies.

An older Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) returns to New Raccoon City looking for her sister, and uncovering more about her father's role in Umbrella Corp., the company that created the virus.

The Wesker family is intrinsically connected to the Resident Evil series. Tom Hopper played Albert Wesker in the 2021 movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Jason O'Mara and Shawn Roberts played him in the Milla Jovovich films. Jade and Billie Wesker are new characters in the Netflix series.

The show also stars Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nui±ez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery. Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb showruns and co-writes with Mary Leah Sutton.

Sutton and Dabb also executive produce with EPs Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben. All eight episodes of Resident Evil Season 1 premiere Thursday.