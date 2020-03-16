Capcom announced on Monday that a free playable demo of Resident Evil 3 will released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam on Thursday.

The company will also be releasing an open beta for Resident Evil 3's online multiplayer mode titled Resident Evil Resistance on March 27.

The beta will end on April 3 when Resident Evil 3 is officially released.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis which was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1999. The game will be completely remade with new graphics and gameplay as main character Jill Valentine attempts to escape from Raccoon City 24 hours before the events of Resident Evil 2.

Players will once again have to try and avoid the all-powerful Nemesis zombie who is hunting Jill down.

Resident Evil Resistance will bring together four players who must work together in order to escape from a zombie-infested facility located on the outskirts of Raccoon City.

A fifth player will take control of The Mastermind, a character who is watching the action through cameras and is playing to stop the other four from escaping each level.