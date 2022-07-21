Resident Alien will return for a third season.

Syfy confirmed Thursday that it renewed the sci-fi comedy-drama series for Season 3.

Resident Alien is based on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse's Dark Horse comic book of the same name. The show follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a doctor.

The Syfy series is created by Chris Sheridan and also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn and Elizabeth Bowen.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 2, Part 2 premiere Aug. 10.

Season 2, Part 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Tomko) took to save Harry's life.

Sheridan, Tudyk, Tomko, Reynolds, Wetterlund, Fiehler, Bowen and Prehn will share more details about Season 2, Part 2 and Season 3 at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel Thursday.

Resident Alien originally premiered in 2021. The series ranks among the Top 15 most-watched cable series and Top 5 most-watched cable dramas of 2022, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7, according to Syfy.