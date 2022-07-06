FX released the trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2 on Wednesday. The season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Hulu.

The trailer shows a convenience store animatronic medicine man give stereotypical Native American "ancient sayings from the heartbeat of mother earth."

"He who hoots with the owls at night cannot soar with the eagles in the morning," is one. "Do not watch two dogs get stuck together, for if you do, you shall get pinkeye."

In the trailer, the Elora (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) run away. Meanwhile Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) gets a job working construction.

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created Reservation Dogs. The cast of characters growing up on an Oklahoma Native American reservation also includes Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Matty Cardarople and Zahn McClarnon.

The first season premiered in August 2021. It won the Peabody Award for Entertainment and Independent Spirit Awards for Best New Series and Best Ensemble, along with Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations.