Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rescued by Ruby.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Grant Gustin as Dan, a state trooper who hopes to join the K-9 Search & Rescue team.

The preview shows Dan (Gustin) take on Ruby, a shelter dog who's "curious and has spirit" but has proven to be a "handful." The pair bond as Dan attempts to train Ruby for the elite K-9 unit.

"When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet," an official description reads.

Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, Sharon Taylor and Eileen Pedde also star.

Rescued by Ruby is based on real-life stories in the book Dogwinks by Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt. The film is written by Karen Janszen (A Walk to Remember) and directed by Katt Shea.

Rescued by Ruby premieres March 17 on Netflix.

Gustin is best known for playing Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on the CW series The Flash.